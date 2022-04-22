The presale window for George Ezra’s trip to Merseyside opens on Friday April 29.

George Ezra has announced a huge nationwide UK arena tour that will commence in July 2022.

The tour is in support of the musician’s third studio album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ that is set for release on 10 June.

The announcement comes partnered with the debut of his new single ‘Green Grass Grass’, the second song lifted from the new album.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour, and how to get tickets for the M&S Bank Arena gig.

When is George Ezra playing in Liverpool?

George Ezra is set to grace the city of Liverpool as part of his UK tour when he plays at the M&S Bank Arena.

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, 13 September.

Where else is George Ezra playing?

George Ezra has outlined plans to visit all of the UK’s biggest and best arenas during his UK tour.

After a special headline show at London’s Finsbury Park on 17 July, the 28-year-old will play 11 further shows, ending inside Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on 2 October.

This is a full list of George Ezra’s nationwide UK arena tour dates:

JULY

17 - Finsbury Park, London

SEPTEMBER

13 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

14 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

16 - The AO Arena, Manchester

20 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

22 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 - P&J Arena, Aberdeen

26 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 - SSE Arena, Belfast

29 - 3Arena, Dublin

OCTOBER

1 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

2 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

How do I get tickets to the Liverpool concert and what are the presale details?

Tickets can only be purchased for his headline London show at the moment of publication, though fans will have a little while longer to wait to snag their tickets for his other UK shows.

If you are looking to take advantage of presale, you must first pre-order ‘Gold Rush Kid’ before 3 pm on Tuesday, 26 April.

The tickets will then be made available for an exclusive pre-sale through Ticketmaster before going on general sale at 10 am on Friday, 29 April.

What is the setlist?

As the UK tour is in support of the upcoming release of his third studio album, it is generally expected that the set list will be full of tracks from it.

The only two that have been released so far are ‘Green Green Grass’ and ‘Anyone For You’ - so expect to hear those during the M&S Bank Arena gig.

George Ezra also has a number of popular songs that have a good chance of being played during his UK tour.

Examples being ‘Shotgun’, ‘Budapest’, ‘Blame It On Me’, ‘Pretty Shining People’ and many more.

Who are the support acts?

At the time of publishing, support act details have not been announced for George Ezra’s M&S Bank Arena gig in Liverpool.

However, for his headline first show at London’s Finsbury Park, the musician will be supported by an all-star list of Blossoms, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Big Moon, Mychelle, and London International Gospel Choir.

Who is George Ezra and what is he best known for?

George Ezra is an English singer and songwriter that rose to prominence following the release of his first major hit single ‘Budapest’ in 2014 which hit the top 10 in several countries.

His debut studio album ‘Wanted on Voyage’ was released in 2014 and became the third-best selling album of the year.