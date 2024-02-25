Officially named by consumer guide Which? as of the best airport in the UK, Liverpool Airport has a rich and interesting history, and was once housed in a different location to what we know today. Launching on July 1, 1933, it was opened with Charles Vane-Tempest-Stewart, the Secretary of State for air at a grand civic ceremony, followed by one of the largest air displays seen at the time. Originally known as Speke Airport, Liverpool was one of the UK’s first airports and at the forefront of aviation in the region for many years.

There has been a lot of change over the past nine decades - both in terms of levels of business, the location of the terminal building and the runway. The converted farmhouse that was originally used as the airport terminal, was replaced in the late 1930s by the famous art deco terminal building and control tower, which has since become a hotel.

Today, passengers use the terminal that was officially opened by Her Majesty The Queen and Yoko Ono in 2002 and which has since undergone further developments to cope with the millions of passengers that now use.

Take a look back at how the airport has changed over the years, and the famous faces who have boarded flights from Liverpool...

1 . Liverpool Airport over the years Early flights at Liverpool Airport. Photo: LJLA

2 . Liverpool Airport over the years The original airport opened in 1933. Final touches to the sign. Photo: LJLA

3 . Liverpool Airport over the years Pilots on the tailplane of a Hawker Hurricane MkI fighter on December 10, 1940 at Liverpool Airport. Photo: Getty Images