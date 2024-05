We all love Liverpool - but the daily hustle bustle of the city centre isn't for everyone - especially if it is time to settle down and start a family or you want to do things a bit differently. So, we have taken a look at some of the best commuter towns around Liverpool.

With the range of options including trendy and upcoming suburbs, quaint rustic villages, coastal locations and areas with thriving independent scenes the decision can be a tough one.

That’s where we come in. Barrows and Forrester property group have helped us to combine house price data around Liverpool with local authority scores in the National Happiness Index compiled by the Office for National Statistics.

The results have revealed a series of postcodes in and around Liverpool that are deemed the happiest and most desirable places to live, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score.

Below are the top ten ranked places to live in Merseyside. For anyone thinking of selling up and moving out, we’ve also included how much property is likely to set you back there.

1 . Hightown, Sefton Hightown is a coastal area in Sefton, named Merseyside’s most desirable village and one of the poshest in the UK, according to The Telegraph. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and average house price of £272,964. Photo: Jason Wells/stock.adobe

2 . Formby, Sefton Formby is an idyllic Sefton location, with coastal walks, a popular beach and red squirrel nature reserve. The area is known for its sand dunes and pinewoods, and is a popular tourist location. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and an average house price of £304,109. Photo: Philip/stock.adobe

3 . Crosby, Sefton Crosby is a popular area in Sefton, known for its beautiful beach, ‘iron man’ statues and idyllic views Mersey Estuary and the Welsh mountains. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and an average house price of £246,445. Photo: Jason Wells/stock.adobe

4 . Newton-le-Willows, St Helens Newton-le-Willows is a market town with a bustling high street and range of independent stores. It has a happiness score of 7.45 and average house price of £171,246. Photo: Colin Park/Wikimedia