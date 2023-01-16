People looking to make home renovations this year should take note as home interior design experts have given the low down on what will be trending this year.

If you’re planning to carry out some ambitious home renovations this year, you might be wondering what the latest interior design trends are for 2023. Whether you want to spruce up the kitchen or give the living room a lick of paint, we’ve rounded up some top tips to stay in vogue this year.

Hundreds of interior design influencers have taken to TikTok and other social media platforms to share hacks and ideas to help others re-decorate their home. From simple tips like using Facebook marketplace for those interior bargains, to more complex challenges like turning IKEA flat pack furniture into a brand new product altogether.

Following suit, interior experts at Arighi Bianchi and The Rug Seller have shared some top design tips for this year. Here’s what they are.

Interior design trends for 2023

Interior design TikTok trends & social media influencers

The experts say TikTok is having an impact on interior design trends as influencers show every aspect of their lives, including what their homes look like. With many influencers being beauty and lifestyle vloggers, one expert predicts one trusty piece of bedroom furniture could make a comeback as a result.

Lucy Mather from Arighi Bianchi. “It’s not just interior-led content which is shaping home styling trends. Fashion and beauty content creators are also influencing our homes as followers absorb every aspect of their lives.

“Thanks to the rise of beauty tutorials on TikTok, dressing tables are making a comeback – we are predicting this will be a key bedroom trend in 2023. With a 1920s style design that taps into another growing TikTok trend – the vintage aesthetic; our Lily bedroom range, in particular, is in huge demand with searches for this collection up 200% in the past six months.

Interior design experts have explained what the latest trends are for 2023

Luxury of comfort & organic warmth

Experts have said comforting soft fabrics and warmth are in fashion for 2023. While the new trend goes hand in hand with the cost of living crisis and keeping warm at home. Experts also say texture will also be big this year.

Daniel Prendergast, The Rug Seller and Shabby.co.uk: “The ‘comfort is king’ trend is coming through both on a practical level, on the back of the rising cost of heating our homes, but also in our colour choices and the materials that trend influencers are using. Oversize rugs and lots of layering with supersize textures is a key trend for 2023.”

Nature-inspired design and mood-boosting must-haves

The experts say natural designs will continue to be a key trend for 2023. The use of materials closer to their natural state and texture will be in fashion, alongside more indoor plants.

“In a world that feels like it’s constantly changing, there’s nothing like being able to come home to a tranquil space that grounds you and allows you to totally unwind. In 2023, there will be an even greater shift towards mindfulness and how we can incorporate this into our lives through homes and spaces that we inhabit, not just our bathrooms as we saw in 21/22.

Meditative materials; such as natural stones, wood and plaster are coming to the fore here which help create a serene place to cook and live in, a mood that is almost calm and secluded.” Lucy said.

Maximalism & Dopamine decorating

Bright colours and eccentric decor go hand in hand for this one, but experts say it is quality over quantity that people want.

Daniel said:: “Maximalism has shifted and elevated into a new sphere. This trend is no longer about clashing wallpapers and colours on every wall, but more of a curated return, bringing a new wave of luxury features with it. Rooms incorporating rich fabrics, interesting textures and indulgent finishing touches. It’s more about the quality of one item rather than the quantity. Patterned borders and curtain trims are big news in 2023/24 adding accents to living rooms.”

Global Styling & escapism

Now people spend even more time at home, interior design trends show people are looking for that bit of escapism by bringing home a piece of their vacation with them.

Daniel said: “International influence is back, instead of travelling abroad for a dose of escapism, it’s as easy as walking into a room. Pieces that don’t just accent a space but create one, a sensory journey of colour and emotion whilst remaining effortlessly chic.”

Hybrid Homes

Homes have never taken on more roles than they do now. People are creating home gyms, home offices and even home cinemas is not as unusual as it used to be. With the rising cost of petrol, and more flexibility around hybrid office working, people are spending more time in their homes than ever before.

Lucy explained: “Never before have our homes taken on so many guises – from office to gym to entertainment space to wellness retreat, there is no going back on how our homes have evolved over the past three years.

“Now is the time to solidify this change. Rising fuel costs, train strikes and a continued appetite for and acceptance that hybrid working is here to stay, mean that in 2023 it will finally be time to make those changes permanent by replacing make-shift office setups and re-evaluating work and living spaces.