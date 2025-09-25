Their cobbled streets, pretty black-and-white timbered buildings and picturesque settings make them fantastic spots for a weekend away.

But they’re also great places in which to live, thanks to their thriving communities, bustling town centres, and vibrant arts and culture scene.

Whether it’s Michelin-starred restaurants, museums and theatres, or excellent schools you’re after, you’re spoilt for choice.

Many market towns in the North West also have their own railway stations, with regular trains connecting them to big towns and cities, including Manchester, Liverpool, Chester, Stockport and Wigan.

We’ve picked out nine of the most delightful market towns in the North West with good rail links, including one which was crowned the best in the UK for two years running, and another named as one of the country’s happiest places in which to live.

How many of these market towns have you visited, and could you see yourself living in any of them, if you don’t already?

1 . Nantwich Nantwich is a charming Cheshire market town, populated with picture-book black-and-white timbered cottages, and offering pretty walks along the River Weaver. There's a thriving weekly market and plenty to do, including the popular Nantwich Food Festival. It also boasts good schools and parks, making it a popular choice for families. Nantwich is only 10 minutes from Crewe by train and less than half an hour from Shrewsbury, with fast trains also running to Manchester in under an hour. | Google Photo: Google

2 . Knutsford Knutsford is a beguiling market town, which is steeped in history and has a lively community. There's a great selection of independent shops, restaurants and cafes, and it benefits from a picturesque setting close to Cheshire's beautiful Tatton Park country estate. Trains to Manchester take around 45 minutes, and Knutsford is only around half-an-hour from Stockport by rail. | Getty Images Photo: Christopher Furlong

3 . Sandbach Sandbach is an exquisitely pretty town with its cobbled streets and a historic market square adorned with Saxon crosses dating back to the 9th century. As well as the Charter Market every Thursday, and regular Saturday markets, it has a fantastic array of shops, restaurants and pubs. Sandbach is less than 10 minutes from Crewe by train, and you can be in Manchester in around three-quarters of an hour. | Google Photo: Google