This outstanding eight bedroom Merseyside home has stunning interior to match the grand exterior and is newly listed for £2.75 million.

This beautiful detached home is located within the highly regarded West Wirral village of Caldy, just a short distance from excellent schools and transport links.

The property has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms plus a kitchen and study, all finished to an excellent standard and boasting character features.

A residence of Edwardian splendour, the home features stunning pillars, high ceilings, character fireplaces and large bay windows, as well as a grand exterior and large grounds.

Listed on Rightmove for £2,750,000, this property really is like something out of a Christmas film.

