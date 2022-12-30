Merseyside property for sale: breathtaking Edwardian home with 8 bedrooms and spectacular grounds
This outstanding eight bedroom Merseyside home has stunning interior to match the grand exterior and is newly listed for £2.75 million.
This beautiful detached home is located within the highly regarded West Wirral village of Caldy, just a short distance from excellent schools and transport links.
The property has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms plus a kitchen and study, all finished to an excellent standard and boasting character features.
A residence of Edwardian splendour, the home features stunning pillars, high ceilings, character fireplaces and large bay windows, as well as a grand exterior and large grounds.
Listed on Rightmove for £2,750,000, this property really is like something out of a Christmas film.