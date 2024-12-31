Take a virtual tour of this delightful Formby property offering ‘quintessential cottage charm’.
Once the sole property on Shorlicars Lane, now Southport Road, the charming home occupies a notable position in the town's history and dates back to the 18th century. Described by Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents as an ‘enchanting cottage’, the property stands as a proud testament to Formby’s rich heritage and promises to not disappoint.
On the market for £450,000, the home benefits from four bedrooms and one bathroom and has been ‘lovingly’ restored with a new roof, new kitchen, new shower room and a widened driveway.
Location: Southport Road, Formby, Merseyside L37
Price: £450,000
Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.