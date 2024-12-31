Inside 'enchanting' Formby cottage for sale for just £450,000

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 08:00 GMT

Discover this ‘enchanting’ Merseyside cottage now available for £450,000.

Take a virtual tour of this delightful Formby property offering ‘quintessential cottage charm’.

Once the sole property on Shorlicars Lane, now Southport Road, the charming home occupies a notable position in the town's history and dates back to the 18th century. Described by Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents as an ‘enchanting cottage’, the property stands as a proud testament to Formby’s rich heritage and promises to not disappoint.

On the market for £450,000, the home benefits from four bedrooms and one bathroom and has been ‘lovingly’ restored with a new roof, new kitchen, new shower room and a widened driveway.

- Inside astonishing £4.5m Merseyside property dubbed 'finest home in North West'

- Inside Jurgen Klopp’s extraordinary Liverpool mansion with leisure complex and cinema

Location: Southport Road, Formby, Merseyside L37

Price: £450,000

Agent: Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents, Formby

Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

Southport Road, Formby.

1. Southport Road, Formby.

Southport Road, Formby. | Rightmove

Southport Road, Formby.

2. Southport Road, Formby.

Southport Road, Formby. | Rightmove

Southport Road, Formby.

3. Southport Road, Formby.

Southport Road, Formby. | Rightmove

Southport Road, Formby.

4. Southport Road, Formby.

Southport Road, Formby. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLiverpoolHistoryheritage
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice