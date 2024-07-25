From house prices averaging just short of £400,000 in Mossley Hill and Calderstones to more affordable homes in Edge Hill and Netherley, the house prices in Liverpool are as varied as the neighbourhoods of the city.

The House Postcode Report, created by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery using HM Land Registry data from January 2023 and 2024, reveals the average house price in every postcode in Merseyside.

Here are the 13 cheapest postcodes to buy a house in and around Liverpool, according to the data.

1 . L4 - Anfield, Kirkdale, Walton L4 is the cheapest postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with the average price at £108,368. | Google Street View

2 . L2 - City centre L2 is the second cheapest postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with the average price at £109,150 - most properties in this area are likely to be apartments | Google Street View

3 . L6 - Anfield, Everton, Fairfield, Kensington, Tuebrook L6 is the third cheapest postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with the average price at £116,281. | Google Street View