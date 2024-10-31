For sale Merseyside: Stunning Edwardian six bedroom house in picturesque Wirral village for £1.25m

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 12:45 BST

Take a look inside this impressive Edwardian home in an historic Doomsday Book village.

Located on Raby Road in the picturesque village of Thornton Hough, the six-bedroom, three-storey mansion is surrounded by greenery and accessed via electric gates and a cobbled driveway.

On the market for £1,250,000, a grand entrance hallway acts as the heart of the property and leads you to four reception rooms, a large kitchen, a downstairs toilet - and your very own swimming pool.

Four large bedrooms and a family bathroom can be found on the first floor, including a master bedroom with a snug, balcony, walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. A further two bedrooms and a shower room are located on the second floor, with the option of an additional bedroom too.

Location: Raby Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63

Price: £1,250,000

Agent: Jones & Chapman

See inside this impressive Edwardian home an historic Doomsday Book village.

| Jones & Chapman

| Jones & Chapman

| Jones & Chapman

| Jones & Chapman

