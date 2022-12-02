The waterfront appartment sits on the 13th floor of the Tobacco Warehouse redevelopment at Stanley Dock.

A family of Eurovision fans have splashed out over half-a-million pounds on a penthouse party pad in Liverpool ahead of the 2023 contest.

The city stepped in to host Eurovision because this year’s winners Ukraine are unable to hold the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Advertisement

Liverpool was picked from a shortlist of seven UK cities in October. Since the announcement, the price of hotel rooms and other accommodation in the city has sky-rocketed.

Metro Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram criticised the ‘grossly inflated’ price hikes as many pre-existing bookings were cancelled and then relisted at many times the original price.

Inside the Eurovision party pad

A British family has now forked out £570,000 on a penthouse in Liverpool’s Tobacco Warehouse ahead of the contest. Selling agents Logic Estate Agents describe the bespoke property as a ‘Eurovision party pad’ and say the purchasers are big fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located at Stanley Dock, the two bedroom 1,625 sq ft flat is on the top floor of the 13-storey Grade II listed Victorian warehouse, which has been redeveloped into a series of high-end apartments.

Just a short journey from Eurovision host venue the M&S Arena, the penthouse has a private roof terrace, a reception room, a large living area and dining area for 6-8 people.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool will consist of two semi-finals on May 9 and May 11, with the final on May 13. There will also be a series of cultural events across the city as well as a fan park at Pier Head.

Tobacco Warehouse penthouse kitchen and living area. Image: Stanley Dock Properties

Advertisement

Tobacco Warehouse penthouse roof terrace. Image: Stanley Dock Properties

Tobacco Warehouse facade taken from Stanley Dock. Image: Stanley Dock Properties

Advertisement

Tobacco Warehouse penthouse main bedroom suite. Image: Stanley Dock Properties

Tobacco Warehouse penthouse living area. Image: Stanley Dock Properties

Advertisement