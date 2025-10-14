Exclusive 5 bed detached house for sale on the Wirral's most expensive road

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Published 14th Oct 2025, 09:13 BST

Standing proud on the best plot, on the most expensive road on The Wirral, is The Four Winds.

Architecturally designed by West Kirby's Trevor Irvin, this home is full of character and thoughtful design, with leisure and comfort at the forefront.

Tucked away at the end of the road, behind a sandstone wall with electric gates and cocooned within woodland, privacy is just one of the benefits of this fabulous home.

It also offers a range of superb indoor and outdoor entertaining space, 5 spacious bedrooms all with ensuites and a large lawned garden, perfect for family games.

Grand in stature, but also offering a cosy mix of both open and closed plan living, The Four Winds has it all.

Take a tour...

It’s on the market for £2,500,000 with Ingram Premium Listings, Heswall

