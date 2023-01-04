For sale: Beautiful 5-bed Arts and Crafts style cottage in one of UK’s poshest villages - under £600k
Recently named among the poshest villages to live in the UK, Hightown is just 10 miles from Liverpool and described as a ‘retreat’ where residents can enjoy the seaside lifestyle while being close to everything the city has to offer.
This property is listed on Rightmove for £595,000 and is just a short distance from the dunes and shoreline.
With a private, gated driveway and large open-plan layout, this ‘arts and craft’ style home is perfect for those looking for a quiet place to live, with easy links to the city.
Take a look around this highly desirable home.