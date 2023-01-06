The quirky three-bed bungalow has come on the market in Liverpool for an unbelievable price.

Take a look at this unique three bedroom detached dormer bungalow, ideally located on Wellesley Road in the desirable, leafy suburb of Princes Park in Liverpool.

Described as an ‘architectural gem’ it is set within its own secure and private grounds and features a large garden, perfect for outdoor hosting.

The home is finished to an exceptional standard with an open plan kitchen, featuring Quartz worktops, and a large living area.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, don’t let the cosy cabin exterior fool you, there is ample space.

For sale for £350,000, this beautiful property is truly one-of-a-kind and perfect for a family home or for first time buyers.

See the full listing on Rightmove.

1. Wellesley Road - Princes Park Step inside this incredible bungalow, featuring a modern design and open plan layout. Photo Sales

2. Wellesley Road - Princes Park Large bi-fold doors lead straight to the open plan living area. Photo Sales

3. Wellesley Road - Princes Park The open plan kitchen/living area is perfect for socialising with family whilst preparing dinner. Photo Sales

4. Wellesley Road - Princes Park There is a breakfast bar and island worktop. Photo Sales