For sale in Merseyside: Luxury living in a village setting for £1.4m - with 6 bedrooms and outdoor pool

This lovely property has a bespoke open plan kitchen diner and two acres of land.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:21 BST

Take a look around this luxurious home, located in one of Merseyside’s most prestigious villages.

In the affluent and idyllic area of Caldy, this six-bed property stands on an expansive plot of around two acres, and is close to excellent schools, transport links and local amenities.

The stunning property is listed on Zoopla and features four reception rooms, a huge garden and an outdoor swimming pool, as well as a large kitchen/diner, perfect for spending time with family.

Caldy may be a small village, but it is also home to a beach, coastal walk and close to West Kirby, which is filled with shops, bars and restaurants. Would you like to live here?

Step inside this luxurious 6-bed home in Caldy.

1. Croft Drive East, Caldy

Photo: Zoopla

The property stands on an extensive plot, spanning around two acres.

2. Croft Drive East, Caldy

Photo: Zoopla

The home has four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

3. Croft Drive East, Caldy

Photo: Zoopla

The living room has a large stone fireplace.

4. Croft Drive East, Caldy

Photo: Zoopla

