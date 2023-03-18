For sale in Wirral: stunning period cottage with indoor pool and Asian-style summer house for £750k
The lovely property has period features such as beamed ceilings and stained glass windows.
Take a look at this period cottage in Irby, with traditional beamed ceilings, a landscaped garden and an indoor heated swimming pool.
The three-bedroom property is featured on Rightmove, with a price of £750,000, and is located in one of Wirral’s lovely villages.
Recently refurbished by the current owners, the period bungalow has been finished to a high standard, with features such as oak-panelled walls and stained-glass windows.
Outside, there is a landscaped garden with tropical palms, fish pond, waterfall and Asian-style summer house.
Take a look around!