The lovely property has period features such as beamed ceilings and stained glass windows.

Take a look at this period cottage in Irby, with traditional beamed ceilings, a landscaped garden and an indoor heated swimming pool.

The three-bedroom property is featured on Rightmove, with a price of £750,000, and is located in one of Wirral’s lovely villages.

Recently refurbished by the current owners, the period bungalow has been finished to a high standard, with features such as oak-panelled walls and stained-glass windows.

Outside, there is a landscaped garden with tropical palms, fish pond, waterfall and Asian-style summer house.

1 . Oaklea Road, Irby Step instead this beautiful period bungalow. Photo: Rightmove

2 . Oaklea Road, Irby The property is private and secure, with electric gates. Photo: Rightmove

3 . Oaklea Road, Irby The home in Irby has been extensively refurbished by the current owners but still has traditional features. Photo: Rightmove

4 . Oaklea Road, Irby In the kitchen, there is a beautiful beamed ceiling. Photo: Rightmove