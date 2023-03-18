Register
For sale in Wirral: stunning period cottage with indoor pool and Asian-style summer house for £750k

The lovely property has period features such as beamed ceilings and stained glass windows.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 09:10 GMT

Take a look at this period cottage in Irby, with traditional beamed ceilings, a landscaped garden and an indoor heated swimming pool.

The three-bedroom property is featured on Rightmove, with a price of £750,000, and is located in one of Wirral’s lovely villages.

Recently refurbished by the current owners, the period bungalow has been finished to a high standard, with features such as oak-panelled walls and stained-glass windows.

Outside, there is a landscaped garden with tropical palms, fish pond, waterfall and Asian-style summer house.

Take a look around!

Step instead this beautiful period bungalow.

1. Oaklea Road, Irby

Photo: Rightmove

The property is private and secure, with electric gates.

2. Oaklea Road, Irby

Photo: Rightmove

The home in Irby has been extensively refurbished by the current owners but still has traditional features.

3. Oaklea Road, Irby

Photo: Rightmove

In the kitchen, there is a beautiful beamed ceiling.

4. Oaklea Road, Irby

Photo: Rightmove

