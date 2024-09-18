This fully renovated and refurbished family home stands on an elevated plot and borders the Mountwood Conservation Area. Its expansive south west-facing garden is shielded by mature trees and estate agents Purplebricks say the large detached plot 'promises privacy and tranquillity'.

Set well back from Storeton Road, at the end of a 40 metre cobbled driveway, this four-bedroom house in Prenton, Wirral, is a short 20 minute commute to Liverpool city centre via the tunnel, by Merseyrail or even on the Mersey ferry. There are views across the river to both cathedrals and the Liverpool waterfront skyline from the bedroom.

Designed with family and entertainment in mind, the home has undergone extensive refurbishment and upgrade throughout. A large garden room has been added, complete with log burner, making it perfect for work or play all year round.

What the estate agent says: "This home expertly combines the feel of a private, mature retreat with the convenience of nearby amenities. Perfectly positioned between leading schools like Wirral Grammar, Birkenhead School, and BHSA, it caters to educational needs while providing easy access to the city for work or leisure."

Summary:

Location: Storeton Road, Prenton, CH42 8NB

Price: Offers over £525,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Key Features: Four bedrooms, garden room, garage, large detached plot, fully renovated and refurbished.

For viewings, contact Purplebricks through their online form.

1 . Storeton Road, Prenton, CH42 8NB A 40 metre cobbled driveway leads up to the front of the house. | Image: Purplebricks

2 . Storeton Road, Prenton, CH42 8NB The garden room / home office is decked out with a log burner. | Image: Purplebricks

3 . Storeton Road, Prenton, CH42 8NB The cosy, south-facing living room. | Image: Purplebricks

4 . Storeton Road, Prenton, CH42 8NB The home is fully renovated and refurbished throughout. | Image: Purplebricks