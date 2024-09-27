This beautifully presented detached barn conversion on charming School Lane, Prescot, is within easy commuting distance to Liverpool city centre and benefits from an expansive, open plan living and dining area and fitted kitchen.

The property further benefits from a large car driveway and double garage as well as an extensive rear garden with two entertainment spaces and a cobbled courtyard.

What the agent says: "This detached barn conversion offers a unique blend of rustic charm and modern convenience. Perfect for families or individuals seeking a spacious and distinctive home, this property features a versatile layout designed to accommodate contemporary living."

Summary

Location: School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN

Price: £675,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Key Features: Cobbled courtyard, outdoor entertainment spaces, walk in closet, driveway & double garage

1 . School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN This detached barn conversion offers rustic charm and modern convenience. | Image: Purplebricks

2 . School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN The fitted kitchen is designed with both style and practicality in mind. | Image: Purplebricks

3 . School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN | Image: Purplebricks Photo: The heart of the home is the expansive lounge/dining room.

4 . School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN The living area has a wood burner and brick hearth for cosy winter evenings. | Image: Purplebricks