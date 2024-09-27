For sale Liverpool: Impressive three-bedroom detached barn with cobbled courtyard and expansive grounds

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor

Editor

Published 27th Sep 2024, 15:32 BST

This elegant family home in Knowsley has a study for home workers and is packed with wonderful details from the barn's past, such as eye-catching wooden beams and stonework.

This beautifully presented detached barn conversion on charming School Lane, Prescot, is within easy commuting distance to Liverpool city centre and benefits from an expansive, open plan living and dining area and fitted kitchen.

The property further benefits from a large car driveway and double garage as well as an extensive rear garden with two entertainment spaces and a cobbled courtyard.

What the agent says: "This detached barn conversion offers a unique blend of rustic charm and modern convenience. Perfect for families or individuals seeking a spacious and distinctive home, this property features a versatile layout designed to accommodate contemporary living."

Summary

Location: School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN

Price: £675,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Key Features: Cobbled courtyard, outdoor entertainment spaces, walk in closet, driveway & double garage

For viewings, contact Purplebricks through their online form.

This detached barn conversion offers rustic charm and modern convenience.

1. School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN

This detached barn conversion offers rustic charm and modern convenience.

The fitted kitchen is designed with both style and practicality in mind.

2. School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN

The fitted kitchen is designed with both style and practicality in mind.

School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN

3. School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN

The heart of the home is the expansive lounge/dining room.

The living area has a wood burner and brick hearth for cosy winter evenings.

4. School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN

The living area has a wood burner and brick hearth for cosy winter evenings.

