This beautifully presented detached barn conversion on charming School Lane, Prescot, is within easy commuting distance to Liverpool city centre and benefits from an expansive, open plan living and dining area and fitted kitchen.
The property further benefits from a large car driveway and double garage as well as an extensive rear garden with two entertainment spaces and a cobbled courtyard.
What the agent says: "This detached barn conversion offers a unique blend of rustic charm and modern convenience. Perfect for families or individuals seeking a spacious and distinctive home, this property features a versatile layout designed to accommodate contemporary living."
Summary
Location: School Lane, Prescot, L34 9EN
Price: £675,000
Agent: Purplebricks
Key Features: Cobbled courtyard, outdoor entertainment spaces, walk in closet, driveway & double garage
For viewings, contact Purplebricks through their online form.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.