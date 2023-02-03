For sale: Look around this luxurious five bedroom £2,500,000 house in Southport
It even has a sauna and steam room.
The gorgeous Southport property is modern, luxurious and also boasts a gym, swimming pool, sauna and steam room.
The home utilises the finest materials as well as artisan finishes and beautiful interior design throughout, and is available fully furnished.
Every room has a built-in sound system and there’s even a cinema room.
Not impressed yet? Click through this article to see photos of the incredible property - more information can be found on Rightmove.
Page 1 of 2