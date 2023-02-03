Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

For sale: Look around this luxurious five bedroom £2,500,000 house in Southport

It even has a sauna and steam room.

By Emma Dukes
3 minutes ago

The gorgeous Southport property is modern, luxurious and also boasts a gym, swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

The home utilises the finest materials as well as artisan finishes and beautiful interior design throughout, and is available fully furnished.

Every room has a built-in sound system and there’s even a cinema room.

Not impressed yet? Click through this article to see photos of the incredible property - more information can be found on Rightmove.

1. Westbourne Road, Southport - £2,500,000

The stunning five-bed detached property has six bathrooms, an impressive driveway and a modern finish throughout.

Photo Sales

2. Westbourne Road, Southport - £2,500,000

The huge kitchen features modern, marble work tops, an island and tons of natural light.

Photo Sales

3. Westbourne Road, Southport - £2,500,000

The property has a large garden, including a large lawn, patio, full outdoor kitchen area and a dining space.

Photo Sales

4. Westbourne Road, Southport - £2,500,000

The lovely garden has a large barbeque and kitchen worktops, as well as a large dining table.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Rightmove