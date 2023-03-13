For sale near Liverpool: Huge Victorian five-bed house with amazing original features for under £600k
This double fronted property certainly has plenty of kerb appeal and is peppered with original features throughout.
Located in one of Sefton’s richest neighbourhoods and listed for under £600,000 the house needs a renovation, but its huge potential is clear to see.
The spacious Formby property has three entertaining rooms, five double bedrooms, a study, an extensive west facing rear garden, large garage and outbuilding.
It also has wonderful features such as Victorian tiles, a fireplace range oven, bay windows, cornicing, and stained glass windows.
One look inside and you’ll be scrambling to find the cash to buy it. It is listed on Rightmove for £575,000.