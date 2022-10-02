The impressive house has six bedrooms, beautiful staircases and a private garden.

Wirral is a popular area for people seeking their perfect family home.

Surrounded by coastal walks, beaches and stunning parks, and just a short journey from Liverpool, its a much sought after area.

Caldy is one of the area’s most affluent towns, close to both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School, and several beaches.

The area has previously been featured on television programmes such as Grand Designs, due to some of its stunning architecture and mansions.

This huge property is listed on Rightmove for £2 million, and even has a cinema room.

1. Croft Drive West, Caldy This stunning six bed, detached property has bountiful living space, spread across three floors. With modern finishes and fixtures throughout, the property requires minimal work and is in the sought after area of Caldy.

2. Croft Drive West, Caldy The gated property has a separate double garage.

3. Croft Drive West, Caldy The sophisticated property has plenty of natural light, especially in the open plan kitchen/living space. The modern kitchen fixtures include a marble island counter and large family refrigerator.

4. Croft Drive West, Caldy Opening up on to the garden, the kitchen/diner is incredibly spacious, and allows families to do their own thing in one room.