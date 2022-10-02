Look inside £2m property with cinema room in one of Merseyside’s most affluent towns
The impressive house has six bedrooms, beautiful staircases and a private garden.
Wirral is a popular area for people seeking their perfect family home.
Surrounded by coastal walks, beaches and stunning parks, and just a short journey from Liverpool, its a much sought after area.
Caldy is one of the area’s most affluent towns, close to both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School, and several beaches.
The area has previously been featured on television programmes such as Grand Designs, due to some of its stunning architecture and mansions.
This huge property is listed on Rightmove for £2 million, and even has a cinema room.
Visit Rightmove for the full details.