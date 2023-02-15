£1.7m Georgian mansion for sale in Wirral’s ‘richest’ neighbourhood - with pool, gym and views of Welsh Hills
Gayton and Lower Heswall has been ranked as the ‘richest’ area in Wirral.
Take a look at this beautiful Georgian home, listed on Rightmove for £1,750,000.
According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Lower Heswall has the highest average household income in Wirral.
The heart of the home is the kitchen/diner/living area, which opens on to a gorgeous patio area, as well as the breathtaking spiral staircase.
On the lower ground floor, there is a huge pool with an area for relaxing, and a gym. One of the bedrooms is even located on this level.
The property has four bathrooms, five bedrooms and beautiful views of the Welsh Hills.
