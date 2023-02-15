Gayton and Lower Heswall has been ranked as the ‘richest’ area in Wirral.

Take a look at this beautiful Georgian home, listed on Rightmove for £1,750,000.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Lower Heswall has the highest average household income in Wirral.

The heart of the home is the kitchen/diner/living area, which opens on to a gorgeous patio area, as well as the breathtaking spiral staircase.

On the lower ground floor, there is a huge pool with an area for relaxing, and a gym. One of the bedrooms is even located on this level.

The property has four bathrooms, five bedrooms and beautiful views of the Welsh Hills.

Would you like to live here?

1 . Farr Hall Drive, Heswall Step inside this breathtaking property. Photo Sales

2 . Farr Hall Drive, Heswall The home features a spacious driveway and security gate. Photo Sales

3 . Farr Hall Drive, Heswall The property opens into a spacious entrance hallway, with parquet flooring and adjacent cloakroom. Photo Sales

4 . Farr Hall Drive, Heswall The grand hallway also has a fireplace. Photo Sales