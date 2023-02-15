Register
£1.7m Georgian mansion for sale in Wirral’s ‘richest’ neighbourhood - with pool, gym and views of Welsh Hills

Gayton and Lower Heswall has been ranked as the ‘richest’ area in Wirral.

By Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago

Take a look at this beautiful Georgian home, listed on Rightmove for £1,750,000.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Lower Heswall has the highest average household income in Wirral.

The heart of the home is the kitchen/diner/living area, which opens on to a gorgeous patio area, as well as the breathtaking spiral staircase.

On the lower ground floor, there is a huge pool with an area for relaxing, and a gym. One of the bedrooms is even located on this level.

The property has four bathrooms, five bedrooms and beautiful views of the Welsh Hills.

Would you like to live here?

1. Farr Hall Drive, Heswall

Step inside this breathtaking property.

2. Farr Hall Drive, Heswall

The home features a spacious driveway and security gate.

3. Farr Hall Drive, Heswall

The property opens into a spacious entrance hallway, with parquet flooring and adjacent cloakroom.

4. Farr Hall Drive, Heswall

The grand hallway also has a fireplace.

