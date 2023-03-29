Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
12 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
5 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
6 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Historic abandoned cottage in Liverpool rumoured to be ‘cursed’ undergoes amazing transformation

The property on Southwood Road, previously received attention due to mysterious picture frames and cryptic messages on the gates.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:19 BST

An historic abandoned cottage located in the St Michaels area of Liverpool rumoured to be ‘cursed’ by residents and passers-by has undergone a dramatic transformation.

The Cottage, which is estimated to be over 100 years old, is the last remaining building on the land, with the other three properties ‘no longer standing. The property over time has seen mysterious pictures and accompanying messages attached to the locked front gates of the cottage, with warnings reading: “Whoever removes this from its position will receive 48 hours of regret.”

Direct Developments began work on The Cottage last Summer, finding rooms filled waist high with rubbish and belongings, as well as overgrown plants and debris outside. The team even found ‘an urban explorer’ inside the property, filming content about the spooky, abandonded premises.

Now, the five-bed detached property has been restored and renovated, and has been valued at £780,000. Take a look at the transformation of The Cottage, which is currently listed on Rightmove.

The property is unrecognisable.

1. The Cottage, Southwood Road

The property is unrecognisable. Photo: Direct Developments

A brand-new kitchen has been fitted.

2. The Cottage, Southwood Road

A brand-new kitchen has been fitted. Photo: Direct Developments

The kitchen opens on to a patio area.

3. The Cottage, Southwood Road

The kitchen opens on to a patio area. Photo: Homesure Woolton/Rightmove

The front lounge has a lovely fireplace.

4. The Cottage, Southwood Road

The front lounge has a lovely fireplace. Photo: Homesure Woolton/Rightmove

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PropertyResidents