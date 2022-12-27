Idyllic cottage with glass fish pond and log burning island the most expensive house for sale in Knowsley
The detached four bed property is located on a quiet leafy lane in the much sought-after area of Knowsley Lane.
Tucked away in a private gated development is this luxurious four-bedroom detached family cottage. Renovated to a high standard throughout with tasteful decor and modern living, the property boasts an acre of land and two outbuildings.
Located off Knowsley Lane, ‘Wood Cottage’ is listed on Rightmove for £795,000 and has beautiful character features such as wooden beams and exposed brick walls.
A glass fish pond and large garden make the property even more impressive, and a log burning island is perfect for a cosy winter.
Take a look around...