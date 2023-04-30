Immaculate converted coach house and hayloft in prestigious Merseyside area for £850k
This beautiful property in a much-sort-after neighbourhood dates back to the 1840s.
The charming five-bedroom detached Victorian residence is located in the highly coveted area of Noctorum, Wirral, and dates back to the 1840s.
Formerly a hayloft, coach house, tack room and living accommodation, it is now blended into one impressive residence boasting approximately 3,376 square foot of family living space.
Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the property retains period features but also includes an indoor heated pool, electric wooden gates and delightful gardens.
