Immaculate converted coach house and hayloft in prestigious Merseyside area for £850k

This beautiful property in a much-sort-after neighbourhood dates back to the 1840s.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST

The charming five-bedroom detached Victorian residence is located in the highly coveted area of Noctorum, Wirral, and dates back to the 1840s.

Formerly a hayloft, coach house, tack room and living accommodation, it is now blended into one impressive residence boasting approximately 3,376 square foot of family living space.

Listed on Rightmove for £850,000, the property retains period features but also includes an indoor heated pool, electric wooden gates and delightful gardens.

Take a look at this Victorian home.

1. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

Take a look at this Victorian home. Photo: Rightmove

The property is filled with charm.

2. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

The property is filled with charm. Photo: Rightmove

It has a huge indoor pool.

3. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

It has a huge indoor pool. Photo: Rightmove

Dating back to the 1840s, the home has period features.

4. Noctorum Lane, Wirral

Dating back to the 1840s, the home has period features. Photo: Rightmove

