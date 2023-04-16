Inside Liverpool’s cheapest house on the market right now for £35k

This cost-effective three-bed terrace is on Liverpool’s Stanley Park Avenue South.

Although house prices across the UK are generally starting to fall, the average cost of property in Liverpool continues to rise. It can be tricky to get onto the property ladder and potential buyers are on the lookout for a low cost option.

This three bedroom terraced property could be a cost-effective buy if you are willing to put the work in to breathe new life into the home.

Listed on property website Rightmove, this house offers a family room, dining room and kitchen downstairs, with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Other three bed terraces on the same road have sold for over £100,000.

Property details: Located on Stanley Park Avenue South, the three-bed terrace is close to local shops and transport links at Kirkdale & Bank Hall rail stations. It goes up for auction with a guide price of £35,000 on Wednesday 19 April.

1 . Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Photo: Rightmove

2 . Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Photo: Rightmove

3 . Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Photo: Rightmove

4 . Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Stanley Park Avenue South, Liverpool, L4 7XG Photo: Rightmove