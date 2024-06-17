Liverpool for sale: Fabulous Art Deco four-bed in Aigburth with breathtaking grand entrance

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 17:50 BST

Take a look inside this rare family home in a much sought-after suburb of L17.

This four-bedroom Art Deco-style house in the affluent suburb of Aigburth is on the market for £750,000.

A gem of a property, it was designed by local architect Ken Worrall, who has participated in the design of some of Liverpool’s most iconic buildings - including the refurbishment of Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.

The detached family home, on Barchester Drive, in L17, is centred around a grand open plan entrance and living space that showcases a fabulous sweeping staircase and striking original Parquet flooring.

Art Deco ceiling roses, Crittall windows and a fabulous handmade marble fireplace are complimented with underfloor heating throughout and hidden solar panels on the roof as modern meets classic.

The four double bedrooms are well proportioned, with an en suite shower room for the master bedroom. There is also a large four piece family bathroom suite, with traditional Minton tiles on the walls.

Location: Barchester Drive, Aigburth, Liverpool L17

Price: £750,000 

Estate Agent: Move Residential/Prime Location.

Set behind two secure electric gates, the drive offers space for up to six vehicles.

The fabulous entrance showcases a sweeping staircase and striking original Parquet flooring.

From the hallway, you are guided into two spacious reception rooms.

The entrance and living space is bathed in light from the double height Art Deco windows.

