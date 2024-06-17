This four-bedroom Art Deco-style house in the affluent suburb of Aigburth is on the market for £750,000.

A gem of a property, it was designed by local architect Ken Worrall, who has participated in the design of some of Liverpool’s most iconic buildings - including the refurbishment of Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.

The detached family home, on Barchester Drive, in L17, is centred around a grand open plan entrance and living space that showcases a fabulous sweeping staircase and striking original Parquet flooring.

Art Deco ceiling roses, Crittall windows and a fabulous handmade marble fireplace are complimented with underfloor heating throughout and hidden solar panels on the roof as modern meets classic.

The four double bedrooms are well proportioned, with an en suite shower room for the master bedroom. There is also a large four piece family bathroom suite, with traditional Minton tiles on the walls.

For viewings, call Move Residential on 0151 382 8167 or email through PrimeLocation.

Location: Barchester Drive, Aigburth, Liverpool L17

Price: £750,000

1 . Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 Set behind two secure electric gates, the drive offers space for up to six vehicles. | Image: Move Residential/Prime Location

2 . Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 The fabulous entrance showcases a sweeping staircase and striking original Parquet flooring. | Image: Move Residential/Prime Location

3 . Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 From the hallway, you are guided into two spacious reception rooms. | Image: Move Residential/Prime Location

4 . Barchester Drive, Aigburth, L17 The entrance and living space is bathed in light from the double height Art Deco windows. | Image: Move Residential/Prime Location