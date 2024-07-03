This four-bed coach house is located on one Liverpool’s most sought-after and most expensive streets, but is on the market with a bargain guide price of £220,000.

Ideal for those looking for a home renovation project, the property definitely needs some work but is nestled between two of Liverpool’s most-loved beauty spots - Sefton Park and Otterspool Promenade - on the prestigious road that is Fulwood Park.

The average property price for Fulwood Park in Aigburth is £747,125 - based on eight sales up to October 2023, according to Property Solvers.

This large property features an open plan kitchen/diner, reception room, double bedroom, conservatory and downstairs bathroom. To the first floor is three further double bedrooms, dressing room and a family bathroom.

Up for sale via modern auction, this fixer upper has a guide price of £220,000 and more information is available on the Jones & Chapman website.

Location: Fulwood Park, Liverpool L17.

Price: Guide Price of £220,000.

1 . Fulwood Park, L17 An old coach house, the property features large doors which could open on to a beautiful lawn. | Jones & Chapman

2 . Fulwood Park, L17 The property centres around a large, open plan kitchen/diner. | Jones & Chapman

3 . Fulwood Park, L17 The reception room could make a fabulous lounge area, featuring a fireplace. | Jones & Chapman

4 . Fulwood Park, L17 Many of the rooms are spacious. | Jones & Chapman