Liverpool for sale: Unique £220k four-bed fixer upper on one of city's priciest and most sought-after streets

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 17:45 BST

This large coach house in L17 is nestled between two of Liverpool’s most-loved beauty spots.

This four-bed coach house is located on one Liverpool’s most sought-after and most expensive streets, but is on the market with a bargain guide price of £220,000.

Ideal for those looking for a home renovation project, the property definitely needs some work but is nestled between two of Liverpool’s most-loved beauty spots - Sefton Park and Otterspool Promenade - on the prestigious road that is Fulwood Park.

The average property price for Fulwood Park in Aigburth is £747,125 - based on eight sales up to October 2023, according to Property Solvers.

This large property features an open plan kitchen/diner, reception room, double bedroom, conservatory and downstairs bathroom. To the first floor is three further double bedrooms, dressing room and a family bathroom.

Up for sale via modern auction, this fixer upper has a guide price of £220,000 and more information is available on the Jones & Chapman website.

Location: Fulwood Park, Liverpool L17.

Price: Guide Price of £220,000.

Estate Agent: Jones & Chapman.

An old coach house, the property features large doors which could open on to a beautiful lawn.

1. Fulwood Park, L17

The property centres around a large, open plan kitchen/diner.

2. Fulwood Park, L17

The reception room could make a fabulous lounge area, featuring a fireplace.

3. Fulwood Park, L17

Many of the rooms are spacious.

4. Fulwood Park, L17

