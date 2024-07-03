This four-bed coach house is located on one Liverpool’s most sought-after and most expensive streets, but is on the market with a bargain guide price of £220,000.
Ideal for those looking for a home renovation project, the property definitely needs some work but is nestled between two of Liverpool’s most-loved beauty spots - Sefton Park and Otterspool Promenade - on the prestigious road that is Fulwood Park.
The average property price for Fulwood Park in Aigburth is £747,125 - based on eight sales up to October 2023, according to Property Solvers.
This large property features an open plan kitchen/diner, reception room, double bedroom, conservatory and downstairs bathroom. To the first floor is three further double bedrooms, dressing room and a family bathroom.
Up for sale via modern auction, this fixer upper has a guide price of £220,000 and more information is available on the Jones & Chapman website.
Location: Fulwood Park, Liverpool L17.
Price: Guide Price of £220,000.
Estate Agent: Jones & Chapman.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.