Liverpool for sale: Dockside three-bed townhouse with balcony and views on edge of Baltic Triangle

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 28th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take a look inside this beautiful home in L3, with cobbled driveway and dockside water views across the River Mersey.

This well presented three-bedroom townhouse is located in the historical Navigation Wharf area of Liverpool near the heart of the city centre and is on the market for offers in excess of £350,000.

Perfect for professionals, the property is a stone’s throw from the yachts of Liverpool Marina, plus the bars and restaurants of the Baltic Triangle. It also boasts a balcony and spectacular dockside water views across the River Mersey.

Centred around an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, it offers a fantastic social space for entertaining guests or relaxing with loved ones. The property has two main bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a third bedroom/office.

For viewings, book online through Purple Bricks.

Location: Navigation Wharf, Liverpool, L3 4DP

Price: Offers in excess of £350,000.

Estate Agent: Purple Bricks/Prime Location.

This well presented three-bedroom townhouse is located in the historical Navigation Wharf area of Liverpool near the heart of the city centre.

1. Navigation Wharf, L3 4DP

Image: Purple Bricks

The dining area opens onto an outside space.

2. Navigation Wharf, L3 4DP

Image: Purple Bricks

A view out over the docks and marina from Navigation Wharf.

3. Navigation Wharf, L3 4DP

Image: Purple Bricks

The property is centred around an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area.

4. Navigation Wharf, L3 4DP

Image: Purple Bricks

