This well presented three-bedroom townhouse is located in the historical Navigation Wharf area of Liverpool near the heart of the city centre and is on the market for offers in excess of £350,000.

Perfect for professionals, the property is a stone’s throw from the yachts of Liverpool Marina, plus the bars and restaurants of the Baltic Triangle. It also boasts a balcony and spectacular dockside water views across the River Mersey.

Centred around an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, it offers a fantastic social space for entertaining guests or relaxing with loved ones. The property has two main bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a third bedroom/office.

For viewings, book online through Purple Bricks.

Location: Navigation Wharf, Liverpool, L3 4DP

Price: Offers in excess of £350,000.

