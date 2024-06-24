This four-bedroom Georgian townhouse in the L8 postcode is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £1,000,000.

Located on one of the most prestigious streets in the city centre, just a stone's throw from the restaurants and theatres of Hope Street, this rarely available Georgian Quarter building on Canning Street looks like a magazine-worthy show home.

Canning Street was originally built in the early 1800s for Liverpool's merchants, who needed to be close to the city centre but demanded the luxury of a large Regency townhouse. This family home has been beautifully restored to blend contemporary design with that historic charm.

Two inviting sitting rooms provide spaces for entertaining and relaxing, while the townhouse also enjoys a south-facing rear garden. Spread across four floors, this home also has a two bedroom annexed apartment below and rear parking access that it perfect for city living.

For viewings, call Hunters estate agents on 0151 382 3906 or email through Prime Location.

Location: Canning Street, Liverpool, L8

Price: Offers around £1,000,000

Estate Agent: Hunters/Prime Location.

1 . 30 Canning Street, Liverpool, L8 This magazine-worthy home on one of the most prestigious streets in the city centre. | Image: Hunters/Prime Location

2 . 30 Canning Street, Liverpool, L8 The property has two large sitting rooms with original features such as ceiling roses. | Image: Hunters/Prime Location

3 . 30 Canning Street, Liverpool, L8 The sitting rooms are perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with loved ones. | Image: Hunters/Prime Location