This four-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in the L1 postcode is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £1,100,000.

Located on one of the most sought-after streets in the city centre, just a stone's throw from the restaurants and theatres of Hope Street, this rarely available Georgian Quarter building on Rodney Street exudes charm and character, making early viewing essential.

The historic property was built circa 1870 and recently refurbished to blend classic charm with modern elegance. The family home features a grand Georgian hallway with a double door entry that invites you into a spacious property spread across four floors. There is also a large loft space for further expansion.

For viewings, call Hunters estate agents on 0151 382 3906 or email through PrimeLocation.

Location: Rodney Street, Liverpool, L1

Price: Offers around £1,100,000

2 . Georgian hallway A double door entry invites you into a spacious and versatile home spread across four floors. Photo: Hunters/PrimeLocation

3 . Reception room The first of two large reception rooms has sash windows and wooden floors. Photo: Hunters/PrimeLocation