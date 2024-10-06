Located in the Produce Exchange Building on Victoria Street in Liverpool city centre, this apartment has an array of vibrant bars and restaurants located in the immediate vicinity.

Comprising an open kitchen/lounge/bedroom area and a three piece bathroom, this L2 studio flat is a great option for a young professional looking to get a foot on the property ladder. Located on the fifth floor, it also benefits from views out onto the city.

The Grade II listed building, which dates back to 1902, has a 24 hour concierge service, secure post room and retains many of its original features, such as mosaic floors, frosted, stained glass windows and a grand central staircase.

What the agent says: "This is the perfect location for young professionals who want to be based at the centre of one of the most exclusive and exciting parts of the city."

Location: Victoria Street, Liverpool, L2 6QE

Price: £100,000

Key Features: City centre location, views of the city, double glazed, central heating.

