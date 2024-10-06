Liverpool for sale: L2 apartment in historic building with views over city centre for £100k

This fifth floor apartment in a trendy and vibrant part of Liverpool is located in a beautiful Grade II listed building and is ‘perfect’ for young professionals or first time buyers.

Located in the Produce Exchange Building on Victoria Street in Liverpool city centre, this apartment has an array of vibrant bars and restaurants located in the immediate vicinity.

Comprising an open kitchen/lounge/bedroom area and a three piece bathroom, this L2 studio flat is a great option for a young professional looking to get a foot on the property ladder. Located on the fifth floor, it also benefits from views out onto the city.

The Grade II listed building, which dates back to 1902, has a 24 hour concierge service, secure post room and retains many of its original features, such as mosaic floors, frosted, stained glass windows and a grand central staircase.

What the agent says: "This is the perfect location for young professionals who want to be based at the centre of one of the most exclusive and exciting parts of the city."

Summary

Location: Victoria Street, Liverpool, L2 6QE

Price: £100,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Key Features: City centre location, views of the city, double glazed, central heating.

For viewings, contact Purplebricks through their online form.

