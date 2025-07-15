It has so much potential! We tour the 4-bed Liverpool home with gardens and garage

The charming semi-detached home is located Russell Road in the popular area of Huyton, and backs onto Stadt Moers Park.
The lovely property is on the market for £220,000 with Cameron Mackenzie.
It briefly comprises of a porch, spacious open-plan sitting/dining room, a lounge, a kitchen, a utility room and a garage on the ground floor.
The first floor is home to three bedrooms, the family bathroom and a WC and the second floor has a loft room.
The property also boasts mature gardens to the front and rear, and a driveway.
For more information on the property, click here.
Scroll through for photos inside the charming property full of potential.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.