It has so much potential! We tour the 4-bed Liverpool home with gardens and garage

The charming semi-detached home is located Russell Road in the popular area of Huyton, and backs onto Stadt Moers Park.

The lovely property is on the market for £220,000 with Cameron Mackenzie.

It briefly comprises of a porch, spacious open-plan sitting/dining room, a lounge, a kitchen, a utility room and a garage on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three bedrooms, the family bathroom and a WC and the second floor has a loft room.

The property also boasts mature gardens to the front and rear, and a driveway.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the charming property full of potential.

1 . Russell Road, Huyton, Liverpool Cameron Mackenzie

2 . Russell Road, Huyton, Liverpool Cameron Mackenzie

3 . Russell Road, Huyton, Liverpool Cameron Mackenzie

4 . Russell Road, Huyton, Liverpool Cameron Mackenzie