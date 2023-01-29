Register
Liverpool houses for sale: Charming five-bed home with secret loft cinema in affluent area of Grassendale

Step inside this family home bursting with charm and original features, with a modern twist.

By Emma Dukes
3 minutes ago

This stunning five-bed home is situated in one of Liverpool’s most affluent and desirable areas.

Located in Grassendale, the charming character home is just a walk away from Aigburth Road, with its popular shops, restaurants and cafes.

The property is on the market for £450,000 and features exposed brick walls, wooden flooring and a secret loft cinema room, perfect for hiding away.

The home is of a high-standard but still has tons of quirky and charming character features and is truly a gem.

Take a look around and see what you think.

1. Eastern Drive, Grassendale

Step inside this charming property, in one of Liverpool’s richest areas.

2. Eastern Drive, Grassendale

At the front of the house is a large living room with exposed brick features and a fireplace.

3. Eastern Drive, Grassendale

The property has an incredible kitchen diner, with quirky tiles and vertical radiators.

4. Eastern Drive, Grassendale

The kitchen has old-fashioned charm and feels like it belongs in a cooking show.

