Step inside this family home bursting with charm and original features, with a modern twist.

This stunning five-bed home is situated in one of Liverpool’s most affluent and desirable areas.

Located in Grassendale, the charming character home is just a walk away from Aigburth Road, with its popular shops, restaurants and cafes.

The property is on the market for £450,000 and features exposed brick walls, wooden flooring and a secret loft cinema room, perfect for hiding away.

The home is of a high-standard but still has tons of quirky and charming character features and is truly a gem.

Take a look around and see what you think.

1 . Eastern Drive, Grassendale Step inside this charming property, in one of Liverpool’s richest areas. Photo Sales

2 . Eastern Drive, Grassendale At the front of the house is a large living room with exposed brick features and a fireplace. Photo Sales

3 . Eastern Drive, Grassendale The property has an incredible kitchen diner, with quirky tiles and vertical radiators. Photo Sales

4 . Eastern Drive, Grassendale The kitchen has old-fashioned charm and feels like it belongs in a cooking show. Photo Sales