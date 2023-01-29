Liverpool houses for sale: Charming five-bed home with secret loft cinema in affluent area of Grassendale
Step inside this family home bursting with charm and original features, with a modern twist.
This stunning five-bed home is situated in one of Liverpool’s most affluent and desirable areas.
Located in Grassendale, the charming character home is just a walk away from Aigburth Road, with its popular shops, restaurants and cafes.
The property is on the market for £450,000 and features exposed brick walls, wooden flooring and a secret loft cinema room, perfect for hiding away.
The home is of a high-standard but still has tons of quirky and charming character features and is truly a gem.
Take a look around and see what you think.