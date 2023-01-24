Step inside this beautiful home in one of Liverpool’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

Looking for a home in the heart of South Liverpool? Take a look at this modern four-bed property in Childwall.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Childwall East and Wavertree Green has the second highest average household income in the city, making it one Liverpool’s most affluent areas .

The property is listed on Rightmove for £605,000 and even has a home gym.

With four bedrooms and three reception rooms, the semi-detached home provides excellent living space, with the opportunity for office space too.

Outside there is a fantastic garden space and patio area and front driveway providing off road parking for three cars.

Childwall Park Avenue, Childwall Step inside this stunning, modern home in Childwall.

Childwall Park Avenue, Childwall At the front of the house is a large living room.

Childwall Park Avenue, Childwall The property has crisp, modern features.

Childwall Park Avenue, Childwall The large kitchen has modern fixtures and spotlights.