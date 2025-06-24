Liverpool's 10 least popular neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales - see the full list

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:13 BST

Discover which Liverpool neighbourhoods are least popular with homebuyers based on the latest data.

Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have identified the least popular Liverpool areas to move into based on house sales data.

The Popular Property Report used property sale data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in Liverpool between October 2023 & September 2024.

Here are the 10 least desirable neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales.

29 houses were sold in Norris Green West between October 2023 and September 2024.

1. Norris Green West

29 houses were sold in Norris Green West between October 2023 and September 2024. | Phil Nash via Wikimedia

31 houses were sold in Everton East between October 2023 and September 2024.

2. Everton East

31 houses were sold in Everton East between October 2023 and September 2024. | Google Earth

32 houses were sold in Toxteth Park between October 2023 and September 2024.

3. Toxteth Park

32 houses were sold in Toxteth Park between October 2023 and September 2024. | Sue Adair via Wkimedia

36 houses were sold in Dovecot between October 2023 and September 2024.

4. Dovecot

36 houses were sold in Dovecot between October 2023 and September 2024. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

