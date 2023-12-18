Take a look inside the 'studio flat' located just off Scotland Road.

A Liverpool property within easy reach of the city centre and university campuses is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of just £1.

Marketed as a studio flat by SDL Property Auctions, it is located at Young Village in L5, just off Scotland Road. The property consists of a living/bedroom area and an en-suite bathroom.

The ‘pod room’ style accommodation is in need of some TLC but with a £1 guide price and no reserve it is as cheap as can be. SDL claim the flat could return new owners £360pcm.

The property was due to go up for auction at 10am on Tuesday 19 December 2023 but the sale has been postponed so there is still time to have a look around.

Property description

Check out this ensuite-type pod room with the benefits of communal living rooms with shared kitchens on all floors and a laundry room in the basement, with washing machines and dryers for your convenience.

The building has 24-hour CCTV in operation with an intercom system and coded doors for your safety and security. And a caretaker who manages the communal areas of the building.

There is no allocated parking with the property, but there is a good-sized car park area immediately in front of the property. Young Village is a contemporary building just a 6-minute drive from Liverpool’s city centre, giving you fast access to all Liverpool offers.

1 . Unit 1-01, Young Village, Wright Street, L5 8SB This pod room has an auction guide price of just £1 and no reserve. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

