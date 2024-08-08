Deciding where to buy a house can be tricky, with most people having a long list of requirements for their dream homes. One of those stipulations is often a large garden, for hosting summer BBQs and providing a green space for the children to play in.
To make the task a little easier, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which ranks areas in Liverpool based on their home’s outdoor space, revealing the best parts of the city for those looking to buy a house with a large, private garden.
It is no surprise that the top ten locations are outside of the city centre, with many being the leafy suburbs and some of the city’s wealthiest areas. But, which area offers the biggest gardens? Take a look at the gallery below.
