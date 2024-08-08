Liverpool property: Top 10 best neighbourhoods in Liverpool to buy a house with a large garden

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:04 GMT

A new study has revealed the perfect parts of Liverpool for buying a home with a large private garden.

Deciding where to buy a house can be tricky, with most people having a long list of requirements for their dream homes. One of those stipulations is often a large garden, for hosting summer BBQs and providing a green space for the children to play in.

To make the task a little easier, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which ranks areas in Liverpool based on their home’s outdoor space, revealing the best parts of the city for those looking to buy a house with a large, private garden.

It is no surprise that the top ten locations are outside of the city centre, with many being the leafy suburbs and some of the city’s wealthiest areas. But, which area offers the biggest gardens? Take a look at the gallery below.

According to the study, homes in Calderstones have a combined total of 973,472 square metres of private garden space.

1. Calderstones, Liverpool

According to the study, homes in Calderstones have a combined total of 973,472 square metres of private garden space. | Adobe Stock

According to the study, homes in the Sandfield Park & Holly Lodge area have a combined total of 754,678 square metres of private garden space.

2. Sandfield Park & Holly Lodge, Liverpool

According to the study, homes in the Sandfield Park & Holly Lodge area have a combined total of 754,678 square metres of private garden space. | mashiki - stock.adobe.com

According to the study, homes in the Aigburth & Grassendale area have a combined total of 747,432 square metres of private garden space.

3. Aigburth & Grassendale, Liverpool

According to the study, homes in the Aigburth & Grassendale area have a combined total of 747,432 square metres of private garden space. | Adobe Stock

According to the study, homes in the Gateacre area have a combined total of 734,617 square metres of private garden space.

4. Gateacre, Liverpool

According to the study, homes in the Gateacre area have a combined total of 734,617 square metres of private garden space. | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLiverpoolSpaceGardens
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice