Located in Litherland Park, one of the most sought-after streets in Liverpool, this stunning 4-level semi-detached home is on the market for offers in excess of £465,000 with Purplebricks.
The lovely property briefly comprises of a bathroom and spacious sitting room on the lower ground floor and a large open-plan dining room and kitchen, two hallways and a lounge on the ground floor.
There’s an ensuite bedroom and a second bedroom on the first floor and another ensuite bedroom on the second floor.
The stunning property also boasts a large stone driveway with ample parking and a spacious garden.
