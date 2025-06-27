I explore a classically stunning 3 bed 4 storey detached Litherland mansion for sale

Located in Litherland Park, one of the most sought-after streets in Liverpool, this stunning 4-level semi-detached home is on the market for offers in excess of £465,000 with Purplebricks.

The lovely property briefly comprises of a bathroom and spacious sitting room on the lower ground floor and a large open-plan dining room and kitchen, two hallways and a lounge on the ground floor.

There’s an ensuite bedroom and a second bedroom on the first floor and another ensuite bedroom on the second floor.

The stunning property also boasts a large stone driveway with ample parking and a spacious garden.

Scroll through for 15 stunning photos inside the gorgeous property:

