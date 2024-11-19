The Property Report created by Online Marketing Surgery, Cardinal Steels ranks neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on their average house prices according to the latest Official for National Statistics data.

The latest set of figures refers to the year ending 2024 and includes the median price, encompassing all home types and sizes from flats to houses. So, which parts of Liverpool are the most expensive for those looking to buy a new home?

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top ten priciest neighbourhoods.

1 . Calderstones, Liverpool Calderstones in Liverpool is the most expensive, with an average property price of £506,750. | William - stock.adobe.com

2 . West Allerton, Liverpool West Allerton in Liverpool has an average property price of £360,000. | Google Street View

3 . Gateacre, Liverpool Gateacre in Liverpool has an average property price of £330,000. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

4 . Childwall West and Wavertree Green, Liverpool Childwall West and Wavertree Green in Liverpool has an average property price of £326,000. | Wikimedia