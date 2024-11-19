House prices in Liverpool: The ten most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:15 GMT

Liverpool’s most expensive neighbourhoods have been revealed in a new report.

The Property Report created by Online Marketing Surgery, Cardinal Steels ranks neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on their average house prices according to the latest Official for National Statistics data.

The latest set of figures refers to the year ending 2024 and includes the median price, encompassing all home types and sizes from flats to houses. So, which parts of Liverpool are the most expensive for those looking to buy a new home?

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top ten priciest neighbourhoods.

Calderstones in Liverpool is the most expensive, with an average property price of £506,750.

1. Calderstones, Liverpool

Calderstones in Liverpool is the most expensive, with an average property price of £506,750. | William - stock.adobe.com

West Allerton in Liverpool has an average property price of £360,000.

2. West Allerton, Liverpool

West Allerton in Liverpool has an average property price of £360,000. | Google Street View

Gateacre in Liverpool has an average property price of £330,000.

3. Gateacre, Liverpool

Gateacre in Liverpool has an average property price of £330,000. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

Childwall West and Wavertree Green in Liverpool has an average property price of £326,000.

4. Childwall West and Wavertree Green, Liverpool

Childwall West and Wavertree Green in Liverpool has an average property price of £326,000. | Wikimedia

