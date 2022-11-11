Register
For sale: Luxury detached Southport home overlooking Victoria Park - with balcony and guest suite

The Merseyside property has a fantastic floating staircase, stunning views and a grand portico columned entrance porch.

By Emma Dukes
4 minutes ago

A beautiful coastal home in Southport with a quirky grand entrance, five large bedrooms, four bathrooms and a guest suite is on the market for £1,400,000.

“Properties of this calibre are rarely available,” the description claims.

It has a large balcony with idyllic views of Victoria Park, as well as newly landscaped gardens, and is less than a mile from Southport and Birkdale train stations, which run directly to Liverpool city entre.

The full listing can be found on Rightmove.

1. Beach Priory Gardens, Southport

The property has views out across Victoria Park, with the beach and sea beyond.



2. Beach Priory Gardens, Southport

The large kitchen/dining area features modern fitted cabinets, spotlights and views of the garden.



3. Beach Priory Gardens, Southport

The property is a mix of modern and quirky, with the large hallway featuring unusual flooring and a floating staircase.



4. Beach Priory Gardens, Southport

The kitchen has a modern breakfast bar/island as well as quirky fitted radiators.


