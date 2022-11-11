For sale: Luxury detached Southport home overlooking Victoria Park - with balcony and guest suite
The Merseyside property has a fantastic floating staircase, stunning views and a grand portico columned entrance porch.
A beautiful coastal home in Southport with a quirky grand entrance, five large bedrooms, four bathrooms and a guest suite is on the market for £1,400,000.
“Properties of this calibre are rarely available,” the description claims.
It has a large balcony with idyllic views of Victoria Park, as well as newly landscaped gardens, and is less than a mile from Southport and Birkdale train stations, which run directly to Liverpool city entre.
The full listing can be found on Rightmove.