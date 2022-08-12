This stunning property is listed on Zoopla for £3,750,000.

Massive £3,750,000 house for sale in Merseyside

The gigantic home has six bedrooms and a swimming pool.

By Emma Dukes
Friday, 12th August 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 8:17 am

Take a look around the beautiful, multi-million pound home, currently listed on Zoopla.

The full details can be found at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61745922/?search_identifier=ce1750bbf9a4bfea7485ef272d6d02d7.

1. Thorsway, Wirral CH48

The building, named Rockmount, is an unusual and linear layout making it even more astonishing. The home boasts exceptional views, six bedrooms and an outdoor pool. It is a private area with a lot of space and minimal noise.

2. Thorsway, Wirral CH48

The ground floor consists of five of the bedrooms, a bathroom, office and large kitchen/living area. The kitchen is filled with natural light and stunning features such an island workspace.

3. Thorsway, Wirral CH48

The property has a stunning outdoor pool, perfect for a morning swim.

4. Thorsway, Wirral CH48

The three bathrooms are spacious, modern and filled with natural light.

SaleHomeZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2