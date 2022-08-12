Massive £3,750,000 house for sale in Merseyside

The gigantic home has six bedrooms and a swimming pool.
Take a look around the beautiful, multi-million pound home, currently listed on Zoopla.
1. Thorsway, Wirral CH48
The building, named Rockmount, is an unusual and linear layout making it even more astonishing. The home boasts exceptional views, six bedrooms and an outdoor pool. It is a private area with a lot of space and minimal noise.
2. Thorsway, Wirral CH48
The ground floor consists of five of the bedrooms, a bathroom, office and large kitchen/living area. The kitchen is filled with natural light and stunning features such an island workspace.
3. Thorsway, Wirral CH48
The property has a stunning outdoor pool, perfect for a morning swim.
4. Thorsway, Wirral CH48
The three bathrooms are spacious, modern and filled with natural light.