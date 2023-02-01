Merseyside house for sale: £1.7m home in Sefton’s richest neighbourhood - with sauna, games room and cinema
Formby has been ranked as the ‘richest’ area of Sefton and property is at a premium.
Take a look at this extraordinary property in Formby.
According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Formby West and Freshfield has the highest average household income in the city, making it Sefton’s most affluent area.
This huge property seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a sauna, cinema and more. A popular area for footballers and celebs, this home will set you back £1,750,000 - considerably more than the average house price in the area.
Close to National Trust and Formby Golf Course, take a look around this magnificent home in one of Merseyside’s most prestigious locations.