Formby has been ranked as the ‘richest’ area of Sefton and property is at a premium.

Take a look at this extraordinary property in Formby.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, Formby West and Freshfield has the highest average household income in the city, making it Sefton’s most affluent area .

This huge property seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a sauna, cinema and more. A popular area for footballers and celebs, this home will set you back £1,750,000 - considerably more than the average house price in the area.

Close to National Trust and Formby Golf Course, take a look around this magnificent home in one of Merseyside’s most prestigious locations.

1 . Victoria Road, Formby Step inside this incredible property.

2 . Victoria Road, Formby The grounds are private and surrounded by greenery and there is a separate 'Coach House.'

3 . Victoria Road, Formby The home is modern and spacious.

4 . Victoria Road, Formby As you enter the main building you are greeted by a spacious hall with full length windows onto the swimming pool/leisure complex with gym, sauna and shower facilities.