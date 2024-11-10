Located in the sought after Freshfield area, on the exclusive Victoria Road, this huge mansion is currently the most expensive Merseyside property listed on Rightmove - and is the former home of Jurgen Klopp.

On the market after new Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot turned down the chance to move in as Klopp ended his nine-year tenure at the club, the home was previously owned by Steven Gerrard and former Anfield boss Brendan Rogers.

The Reds bought the house in 2019 and it features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four reception rooms, trophy room and a swimming pool complex, complete with changing facilities and a steam room.

The property description by Berkley Shaw Real Estate reads: “Set on a private plot with impressive gardens and secure gated access, this home exudes opulence. Inside, you'll find spacious and thoughtfully designed accommodation throughout. Upon entering, you’re greeted by an impressive hall featuring a striking chandelier.

“The stunning open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area comes equipped with a range of integrated appliances and bi-folding doors that lead to an exceptional swimming pool complex, complete with changing facilities and a steam room - your ultimate relaxation oasis right at home.”

Location: Victoria Road, Freshfield, Formby L37

Price: £4,250,000

Agent: Berkley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby

