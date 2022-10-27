The house in Birkenhead, Wirral, will go to auction this week.

The property is on Old Bidston Road, in Birkenhead, and has two bedrooms and a rear yard.

The listing was added to Rightmove earlier this month and states that the house requires modernisation.

7 Old Bidston Road. Image: Rightmove

However, the property appears to be in a good condition and boasts a large living room and modern kitchen.

It is just 0.2 miles away from Birkenhead Park train station, as well as being close to a range of shops.

The property is a vacant posession and will be sold via online auction by McHugh & Co on October 27, with a guide price of £15,000.

The bathroom is on the ground floor, and requires some work.

There is a small yard at the rear of the property, which could look lovely with grass or a patio area.

The kitchen is small, but fairly modern. Image: Rightmove

The bathroom requires work. Image: Rightmove

Both bedrooms are on the first floor. Image: Rightmove

Rear yard. Image: Rightmove

