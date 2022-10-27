Merseyside property; Is this the cheapest house in the region, for sale with a guide price of just £15,000?
The house in Birkenhead, Wirral, will go to auction this week.
The property is on Old Bidston Road, in Birkenhead, and has two bedrooms and a rear yard.
The listing was added to Rightmove earlier this month and states that the house requires modernisation.
Most Popular
However, the property appears to be in a good condition and boasts a large living room and modern kitchen.
It is just 0.2 miles away from Birkenhead Park train station, as well as being close to a range of shops.
The property is a vacant posession and will be sold via online auction by McHugh & Co on October 27, with a guide price of £15,000.
Advertisement
The bathroom is on the ground floor, and requires some work.
There is a small yard at the rear of the property, which could look lovely with grass or a patio area.
Advertisement