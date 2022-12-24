Located on one of the most exclusive roads in the North West the new owners would be rubbing shoulders with Premier League footballers.

An outstanding, contemporary home in one of the North West’s most exclusive residential areas is for sale for £3.2m.

Located on Shireburn Road, Formby, in an area dubbed ‘Millionaire’s Row’, this beautiful detached property was completed in 2014, and designed to exacting standards of contemporary design incorporating high quality fittings.

Featuring landscaped gardens, underfloor heating, solar roof panels and a cinema, the five-bed property also has a pool room and home gym.

Just one mile away from Formby Village, the house is conveniently placed for a peaceful walk through the National Trust Squirrel Reserve or to a local restaurant or coffee shop.

Billed as having ‘excellent road access to Liverpool FC and Everton FC training grounds and stadiums’ you’re sure to have Premier League footballers as neighbours.

See the full Rightmove listing.

1. Shireburn Road, Formby The spacious entrance hall is illuminated by pendant lighting and has a beautiful Italian stone floor. Photo Sales

2. Shireburn Road, Formby The entrance hall leads through to an outstanding dining room which adjoins the kitchen/breakfast room. Photo Sales

3. Shireburn Road, Formby The kitchen area is modern and luxurious, with high quality fitted appliances and dark wooden cabinets. Photo Sales

4. Shireburn Road, Formby The kitchen worktops double as a sleek seating area. Photo Sales