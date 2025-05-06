The house has plenty of space inside | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This well-kept three-bedroom semi in a quiet Liverpool cul-de-sac has off-road parking, gardens and open-plan space.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular L12 postcode, this three-bedroom semi-detached home on Iona Close is on the market for just £190,000. With off-road parking, gardens front and back, and a stylish open-plan layout, it’s a superb option for first-time buyers or young families.

To see all 12 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for how well this home blends space, style and functionality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rooms are very spacious | Purplebricks

Downstairs, the home features a bright entrance hall, a cosy front-facing living room, and a sleek open-plan kitchen/dining space that leads straight onto the garden through large patio doors. It’s a great layout for modern living — whether you’re entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids.

Upstairs, you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms and a smart family bathroom. The main and second bedrooms comfortably fit double beds, while the third room would make an ideal nursery, home office or dressing room. Neutral décor throughout makes it easy to move straight in.

This home is one of dozens available in Liverpool on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.

At a glance This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Liverpool is listed for £190,000 Spacious lounge and open-plan kitchen/diner with patio access Driveway parking, front garden and private rear garden Modern bathroom and three neutrally decorated bedrooms Great location for local schools, shops and access into Liverpool city centre

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff)

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.