This three-bed semi in Liverpool with garden and driveway is just £190,000
Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular L12 postcode, this three-bedroom semi-detached home on Iona Close is on the market for just £190,000. With off-road parking, gardens front and back, and a stylish open-plan layout, it’s a superb option for first-time buyers or young families.
Downstairs, the home features a bright entrance hall, a cosy front-facing living room, and a sleek open-plan kitchen/dining space that leads straight onto the garden through large patio doors. It’s a great layout for modern living — whether you’re entertaining or keeping an eye on the kids.
Upstairs, you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms and a smart family bathroom. The main and second bedrooms comfortably fit double beds, while the third room would make an ideal nursery, home office or dressing room. Neutral décor throughout makes it easy to move straight in.
