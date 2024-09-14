There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to buy a home. The quality of the air you breathe, how safe the roads around you are, and the standard of housing are three major factors.

A survey has ranked neighbourhoods across the country using factors such as these to create an overall ‘Living Environment’ score.

The highest score within Liverpool, indicating the best living environment, is 22,617. The lowest score is 202 and the city-wide average is 11,637.

The data is taken from the Indices of Deprivation (IoD) 2019 Living Environment Deprivation Domain, which measures, among other things, air quality, road traffic accidents and the proportion of homes in poor condition.

The ratings don’t take into account many other factors, like the quality of local schools, transport links and the shops, pubs and restaurants available but, they can be a helpful guide if you’re looking to move somewhere new.

Interestingly, the top rankings cover many different parts of the city including a mix of some of the most and the least affluent neighbourhoods. Take a look below and see if your area made the ‘most desirable’ list.

1 . Croxteth East Croxteth East had the highest 'Living Environment' rank out of all 61 neighbourhoods in Liverpool, with a score of 22,617, based on the quality of housing, air pollution and road traffic accidents. | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

2 . Kirkdale South & Vauxhall Kirkdale South & Vauxhall had the second highest 'Living Environment' rank out of all 61 neighbourhoods in Liverpool, with a score of 17,480, based on the quality of housing, air pollution and road traffic accidents. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Everton West Everton West had the third highest 'Living Environment' rank out of all 61 neighbourhoods in Liverpool, with a score of 15,405, based on the quality of housing, air pollution and road traffic accidents. | Derrick Neill - stock.adobe.com