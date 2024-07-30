There is more than £350,000 between the most expensive and cheapest postcodes in Merseyside, with one part of the region seeing an average house price of around £103,000 and another seeing properties sell for more than £466,000. But, which Merseyside postcodes have the properties with the heftiest price tags?
The House Postcode Report, created by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery using HM Land Registry data from January 2023 to January 2024, reveals the average house price in every postcode in Merseyside.
Here are the ten most expensive postcodes to buy a house in and around Liverpool, according to the data.
1. CH48 - West Kirby, Caldy, Frankby, Hoylake, Newton
CH48 is the most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £466,734. | Ed Barnes
2. CH60 - Heswall, Thurstaston
CH60 is the second most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £439,870. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia
3. CH64 - Neston, Parkgate, Willaston
CH64 is the third most expensive postcode to buy a property with an average house price of £377,897. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
4. L18 - Mossley Hill, Calderstones
L18 is the fourth most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £367,557. | Emma Dukes
