By Emma Dukes
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

These Merseyside postcodes come with pretty expensive price tags.

There is more than £350,000 between the most expensive and cheapest postcodes in Merseyside, with one part of the region seeing an average house price of around £103,000 and another seeing properties sell for more than £466,000. But, which Merseyside postcodes have the properties with the heftiest price tags?

The House Postcode Report, created by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery using HM Land Registry data from January 2023 to January 2024, reveals the average house price in every postcode in Merseyside.

Here are the ten most expensive postcodes to buy a house in and around Liverpool, according to the data.

CH48 is the most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £466,734.

1. CH48 - West Kirby, Caldy, Frankby, Hoylake, Newton

CH48 is the most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £466,734. | Ed Barnes

CH60 is the second most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £439,870.

2. CH60 - Heswall, Thurstaston

CH60 is the second most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £439,870. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

CH64 is the third most expensive postcode to buy a property with an average house price of £377,897.

3. CH64 - Neston, Parkgate, Willaston

CH64 is the third most expensive postcode to buy a property with an average house price of £377,897. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

L18 is the fourth most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £367,557.

4. L18 - Mossley Hill, Calderstones

L18 is the fourth most expensive postcode in Merseyside to buy a property with an average house price of £367,557. | Emma Dukes

