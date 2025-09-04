Moving made easy for Liverpool home owners
Located on Poverty Lane, Eastbrook Village will be open from 10:30am to 4:30pm for buyers to learn about the buying schemes offered by Countryside Homes and to take a tour of its three show homes.
The homes at Eastbrook Village feature Countryside Homes’ signature design and enhanced specification, boasting skylight windows, an open plan kitchen and double-glazed French doors.
Whether they’re upsizing, downsizing or just fancy a change of scenery, Countryside Homes offers buyers a range of solutions to take the stress out of moving. From buying a homeowner’s current property through Home Exchange, to facilitating its sale through Smooth Move, both schemes are available at Eastbrook Village.
The development is currently offering a range of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £295,000.
Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We help buyers make moving stress-free through our Home Exchange and Smooth Move schemes. At our Home Movers weekend, buyers can learn more about their options, see the specification we offer first-hand, and have the chance to picture themselves in a brand new home.”
For more information about the homes at Eastbrook Village, visit the Countryside Homes website.